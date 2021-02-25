PUBG: New State Is a Futuristic Battle Royale Game Featuring Realistic Graphics for iPhones

There’s a new PUBG game coming for mobile dubbed PUBG: New State. Made from the ground up for mobile devices, PUBG Studio — the developers of the game — promises to push the barrier in terms of mobile graphics with their upcoming game with claims like “most realistic graphics available for mobile gaming.”

PUBG: New State will be set in 2051 and feature a new open-world map called Troi that’s 8×8 km big. The game will feature many futuristic weapons including drones and combat shields along with modern vehicles. It will also allow gamers to customize their weapons as per their liking something that’s missing from the current PUBG game. At its core though, PUBG: New State still remains a battle royale game that will see 100 players battle it out against each other to see who survives.

Set in the near future, years have passed since the original game. In 2051, anarchy rules as numerous factions battle each other. The competition has evolved into a new battleground featuring state-of-the-art technology that requires survivors to adopt new tactics to survive.

Since PUBG: New State is being built keeping mobile phones in mind, it should offer better controls and gameplay experience than the current PUBG game.

The game will soon be up for pre-registration on the iOS App Store. There’s no word on its official release date as of now. You can check out the official website of PUBG: New State to get more details about the game.