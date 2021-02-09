Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon X65 5G 10 Gigabit Modem, Set to Make Its Way Inside 2022 iPhones

Qualcomm today unveiled its next-gen 5G modem, the Snapdragon X65. It is the first 5G modem from the company that’s capable of reaching download speeds as high as 10 Gigabit. Additionally, the modem also features Qualcomm’s 545 mmWave antenna module that will help increase network coverage and offer spectrum aggregation between mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G.

It is unlikely that one will see download speeds of 10 gigabits per second as promised by Qualcomm, but the new modem should still allow for faster 5G speeds.

The Snapdragon X65 is an integrated modem containing RF front-end modules with 100MHz bandwidth for more efficient and better 5G coverage. Qualcomm says this is the “biggest leap in 5G solutions” since the first 5G modem was commercialized. The company also claims that the X65 features an “upgradable architecture” meaning upcoming new features can be added to the modem like the new 3GPP Release 16 via a software update.

There are plenty of other improvements in the Snapdragon X65 modem but in a nutshell, the modem will offer better and faster 5G connectivity while sipping less power. Qualcomm has already started sampling the Snapdragon X65 to customers and it expects devices to launch with the modem by late 2021.

Apple is unlikely to use the Snapdragon X65 modem in the iPhone 13 series. For the 2021 iPhones, the company is expected to use the Snapdragon X60 modem which is currently found inside many flagship Android smartphones including the Galaxy S21 series and the Mi 11. The 2022 iPhones are the likely candidate for this modem, especially since the legal settlement between Qualcomm and Apple over smartphone modem is valid until 2024. After that, it is possible that Apple will have its in-house 5G modem ready for deployment in its products.