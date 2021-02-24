Redesigned 2021 iMac Shown Off in New Leak, Smaller Mac Pro ‘In The Works’

A new leak has shown off the redesigned 2021 iMac in five new colors. The leaker also claims that a smaller version of the Mac Pro, with a design similar to the Mac mini, is also in the works.

iMac 2021

Shared by Jon Prosser, a popular Apple leaker with a mixed record, on his YouTube channel, the new leak seems to be of the redesigned iMac which is supposedly launching in the second half of 2021. He says that not only the new iMac is launching with a redesign, but ‘they are coming with a nostalgia.’

He claims that the new iMac will launch more colors leaving users with nostalgia for the original iMac. He also says that the prototype, Apple is currently testing, is being tested in the iPad Air colors. Jon also says that the new iMac will have a design similar to Apple’s Pro Display XDR, but will also come with a design hint of iPad Air in the front.

A recent leak of the 2021 iMac revealed about the major redesign and next-generation Apple M chip.

Mac Pro mini

Jon also shared a picture of the smaller version of the Mac Pro. Last year, a leaker claimed that the Apple M2 will be exclusive to the Mac Pro and the iMac 2021. We haven’t heard much about the product, up until now. Jon claims that the new Mac Pro will be a smaller version of the powerful computing system.

Apple hasn’t landed on the name yet. Jon says that the company is yet to finalize a marketing name for the product. It could be called ‘Mac Pro mini’ or ‘Mac mini Pro.’ He claims that the design of the new Mac Pro mini would be similar to the older Power Mac G4 Cube, and would look like ‘four Mac minis stacked on top of each other’. Check out his full video here.

Our Take

Apple seems to have shifted to a more ‘colorful’ product release. Even the iPad Air 4 launched in a bunch of colors, and now it looks like the company is on track to launch new iMacs in more colors.

Would you be interested in buying colored iMacs? What features are you looking forward to? Let us know in the comments section below!