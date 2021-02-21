Third-Generation AirPods Shown in Leaked Images

An apparent image leaked online gives us a first look at the third generation of AirPods. The images show both AirPods 3 and its wireless charging case.

Images shared by 52audio give us a first look at AirPods 3, and its wireless charging case. 52audio is the same Apple leaker that shared images of AirPods 3 late last year. The images shown in the latest leak are somewhat different than the November leak.

The images shown above suggest that AirPods 3 are going to get the AirPods Pro treatment, with a smaller stem than the last generation. The report cites that the new AirPods will also feature a ‘pressure-relieving system’ which first debuted with AirPods Pro. The feature creates a tight fit of the earbuds to enhance noise-cancellation.

The charging case, too, takes an inspiration from the AirPods Pro case and is more wider than the current AirPods charging case. The wireless charging case also features an LED charging indicator on the front. Moreover, AirPods 3 are expected to gain touch controls from AirPods Pro.

Read: Confirmed AirPods 3 Features Based on Leaks

AirPods 3 are expected to release in the first half of 2021, along with the new iPad Pro. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo gave an insight on when we could expect the next generation of AirPods. Also, Apple is known to refresh its lineup in the month of March. Last year Apple refreshed its iPhone SE lineup, and even the AirPods 2 were released in March 2019. Even though Mark Gurman denies that no Apple event is taking place next month, could we see these AirPods debut next month?

What are your thoughts on AirPods 3? Which AirPods do you own right now? What features would you like to see on the next version? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!