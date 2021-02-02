This App Will Make You Love Your AirPods Even More

AirPods have a devoted fanbase, with users loving their wireless convenience. But unfortunately, those wanting to use them on their Mac need a little help. That’s where AirBuddy: Connect AirPods to Your Mac comes in, a multifunctional app that makes that transition to Mac audio on your AirPods as easy as one click. The app is currently available in the iPhone Hacks Deals Hub for just $8.99.

AirBuddy makes playing your Mac’s audio through your AirPods a breeze. It allows you to simply open your AirPods case next to your Mac and see the current status immediately, just as it usually does with your iPhone or iPad. After that all you’ll need to do is click and connect to hear your Mac’s audio right in your earbuds and you’ll be able to change listening modes quickly with a global keyboard shortcut. AirBuddy also gives you battery usage stats for your headsets and intelligently groups your devices based on their relationship to each other.

Making playing Mac audio as simple as one click with the handy AirBuddy app. This app is bound to be your new best buddy, and it’s available now for just $8.99 in the iPhone Hacks Deals Hub.