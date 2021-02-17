Twitter Rolls Out Support for Voice DM on iOS in India, Japan, and Brazil

Twitter has rolled out a voice DM feature for iOS and Android users in India. The company has announced voice DM in three countries, including India, Brazil, and Japan. Twitter calls the feature “experiment” and will roll out in a phased manner.

Messaging platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger already offer voice DM features. Twitter had been working on the feature since last year and is finally testing it in select countries. Twitter India MD says voice messages “give people a new way to express themselves and help them connect through the nuances, emotion, and empathy built by hearing someone’s voice.”

🎤test,🎤test: Starting today, you'll be able to record and send voice messages in DMs 😉 Here’s how👇 PS. The experiment will be rolled out in phases. pic.twitter.com/aqQM6h9sof — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) February 17, 2021

Twitter has put up an explainer video that shows how the feature works. Users need to tap on a small icon to the message box’s right, which triggers the recording. In other words, users can send voice messages ranging up to 140 seconds in length. Furthermore, users can preview the message before sending it out. Currently, voice DM will only be supported on Twitter’s mobile app. However, website users will still be able to playback the audio clips.

Until recently, Twitter was known for its rigid rules including the 140 character limit. Now, they have not only increased the limit but are also testing out new features like Twitter Spaces. Moreover, the company is also expected to launch new accessibility features like automated captions later this year.

Twitter’s DM feature has evolved over the past few years. There is no character limit, and you can express yourself at lengths. Twitter is possibly adding more features that help in real-time chats. Perhaps Voice DM will come in handy for those who find typing tiresome.