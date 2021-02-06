How to Watch Super Bowl LV for Free on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV

Super Bowl is back again! Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be taking on reigning champions Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday. Here’s how you can watch Super Bowl LV on your iPhone, Mac, and Apple TV for free. Read till the end to check what’s in store for the halftime show this time.

Super Bowl LV is set to kick off this Sunday, February 7 2021 at 6:30 P.M. ET. The game is sure set to be an exciting one with Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the title defender’s Kansas City Chiefs. This will be Tom Brady’s 10th Super Bowl appearance. Buccaneers have already faced the Chiefs this season, in the Game Week 12. Buccaneers lost to Chiefs in that game, with the final score being 24-27.

Taking a look at the odds, NFL.com gives a slight edge to Kansas City Chiefs, with their odds at 52%. But, it’s important to note that this Super Bowl is taking place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, giving the Bucs a home-field advantage. This is, interestingly, the first time that a Super Bowl is being played at one team’s home stadium.

Super Bowl LV Time and Date

Super Bowl LV kicks off Sunday, February 7 2021 at 6:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. CT / 3:30 p.m. PT

Official pre-game coverage starts at 2:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. CT / 11:30 a.m. PT

Convert these timings to your local time by using this link.

How to Watch Super Bowl LV for Free on iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV

CBS has the rights to stream Super Bowl this time. So in case, you have a cable or a paid IP TV streaming service, like YouTube TV or Hulu Live TV, head over to the CBS channel on Sunday to watch it live. But if you don’t have a paid service, don’t worry. You can still watch the game for free on your iPhone, Mac, and Apple TV. Please note that the following apps and methods are only for people living in the United States.

Halftime Show

The Weeknd will be headlining this year’s Pepsi Super Bowl LV halftime show. Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan are set to sing the National Anthem prior to kickoff this year. Popular artist H.E.R. is scheduled to sing “America the Beautiful.” More artists are expected to be announced soon.

Miley Cyrus is teaming with TikTok for a live ‘Watch Along’ experience this time.