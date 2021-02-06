How to Watch Super Bowl LV for Free on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV

Super Bowl is back again! Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be taking on reigning champions Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday. Here’s how you can watch Super Bowl LV on your iPhone, Mac, and Apple TV for free. Read till the end to check what’s in store for the halftime show this time.
Super Bowl LV is set to kick off this Sunday, February 7 2021 at 6:30 P.M. ET. The game is sure set to be an exciting one with Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the title defender’s Kansas City Chiefs. This will be Tom Brady’s 10th Super Bowl appearance. Buccaneers have already faced the Chiefs this season, in the Game Week 12. Buccaneers lost to Chiefs in that game, with the final score being 24-27.
Taking a look at the odds, NFL.com gives a slight edge to Kansas City Chiefs, with their odds at 52%. But, it’s important to note that this Super Bowl is taking place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, giving the Bucs a home-field advantage. This is, interestingly, the first time that a Super Bowl is being played at one team’s home stadium.
Super Bowl LV Time and Date
- Super Bowl LV kicks off Sunday, February 7 2021 at 6:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. CT / 3:30 p.m. PT
- Official pre-game coverage starts at 2:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. CT / 11:30 a.m. PT
- Convert these timings to your local time by using this link.
How to Watch Super Bowl LV for Free on iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV
CBS has the rights to stream Super Bowl this time. So in case, you have a cable or a paid IP TV streaming service, like YouTube TV or Hulu Live TV, head over to the CBS channel on Sunday to watch it live. But if you don’t have a paid service, don’t worry. You can still watch the game for free on your iPhone, Mac, and Apple TV. Please note that the following apps and methods are only for people living in the United States.
-
CBS Sports & CBS All Access
- Head over to CBSSports.com from any device to stream the game for free.
- Alternatively, you can download the CBS Sports app on iPhone and iPad
- Download – CBS Sports App for iPhone and iPad
- For Apple TV users, download the CBS Sports app from the tvOS App Store.
- Download – CBS Sports App for Apple TV
-
Yahoo Sports
- You can stream Super Bowl LV via Yahoo Sports app too.
- Download – Yahoo Sports app for iPhone and iPad
- Download – Yahoo Sports app for Apple TV
- You can stream Super Bowl LV via Yahoo Sports app too.
-
NFL
- You can even stream the game via the NFL app on your iPhone and Apple TV.
- Download – NFL app for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV
- You can even stream the game via the NFL app on your iPhone and Apple TV.
Halftime Show
The Weeknd will be headlining this year’s Pepsi Super Bowl LV halftime show. Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan are set to sing the National Anthem prior to kickoff this year. Popular artist H.E.R. is scheduled to sing “America the Beautiful.” More artists are expected to be announced soon.
Miley Cyrus is teaming with TikTok for a live ‘Watch Along’ experience this time.