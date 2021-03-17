2021 iPad Pro Not Launching in March, Apple Event Now Rumored for April

Apple is now reported to launch the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a mini-LED display in the second quarter of this year. This means that the company is not expected to announce any new products on March 23, as heavily rumored over the last few weeks.

The DigiTimes report claims that Epistar is the exclusive supplier of mini-LED chips for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, with volume shipments expected to start in Q2 2021. Jon Prosser, who had earlier leaked March 23 as a potential date for an Apple event, backed the report and claimed that Apple will be holding an event in April.

The event is in April. 🤦🏼‍♂️ I’ll explain on FPT. RIP my eyebrows. 🥸 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 17, 2021

Apple was rumored to launch the third-gen. AirPods, AirTags, and new iPad Pro with 5G connectivity this month. However, as days passed by, these rumors were shot down by reliable sources. First, Kuo confirmed that Apple wouldn’t be launching the AirPods 3 until the second half of this year, which another reputed Apple leaker then corroborated.

It was then expected that Apple would be launching the 2021 iPad Pro, AirTags, and iOS 14.5 at an event on March 23. However, if Apple indeed planned on holding an event on March 23, the company should have sent out press invites for it yesterday, but that did not happen as well. Now, this DigiTimes report claims that the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is also not ready to ship until the second quarter of 2021.

Ultimately, it looks like Apple won’t be having any major product launches this month. If anything, we could see Apple announce the 2021 iPad Pro and AirTags via a press release sometime next month.

The 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro is rumored to feature a mini-LED display, 5G connectivity, and A14X Bionic chipset. It is going to be an incremental upgrade over the 2020 iPad Pro, with major changes coming in terms of performance and connectivity. There’s no word on whether the 11-inch iPad Pro will also get a mini-LED display or not.

Are you looking forward to the release of the new iPad Pro?