2021 iPad Pro Will Have Smaller Speaker Grills, Claims Accessory Maker

ESR, a popular Apple accessory maker, has revealed that the 2021 iPad Pro will have less number of speaker holes as compared to the previous generation iPad Pro.

Apple was first expected to launch the highly anticipated mini LED iPad Pro at an event on March 23. But later, Apple tipster Jon Prosser changed the date to April.

Now, a popular accessory maker ESR has already added cases and folios of the 2021 iPad Pro to its online store leaking some of the design cues. Though the images uploaded on the website do not depict a major overhaul coming to the iPad Pro, the accessory maker has confirmed that the new iPads will have fewer speaker holes.

According to ESR, the number of speaker holes on the 11-inch iPad Pro will be reduced from 13 holes per speaker to 8-9 holes per speaker. Similarly, the number of speaker holes on the bigger 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be reduced from 17 holes per speaker to 11-12 holes per speaker.

Although the speaker grill is getting smaller, the number of speakers on the new iPad Pro models are still expected to be four for stereo sound. The website has also listed some cases for the upcoming AirPods 3. The images confirm that the AirPods’ wireless charging case will be slightly elongated.

The new 12.9 inch iPad Pro is expected to feature a mini-LED display, which could lead it to be a tad thicker. Previous leaks have pointed to an increased thickness of 0.5mm. Last week, Mark Gurman reported that the 2021 iPad Pro will also ship with a thunderbolt port.

Are you looking forward to buying 2021 iPad Pros? What features do you expect from it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!