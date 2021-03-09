Kuo: 2022 and 2023 iPhones to Feature Improved Telephoto Camera

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is out with his latest note in which he claims the company will be using a “periscopic telephoto lens” on the 2023 iPhones.

The TF Securities analyst also claims that Apple will be using a new Face ID transmitter for the 2021 iPhones. This transmitter will be made from plastic instead of glass, thanks to an improvement in coating technology. While not mentioned, this move is unlikely to benefit consumers, though it will reduce production cost for Apple. This switch may also allow Apple to reduce the notch height on the 2021 iPhones, as rumored previously.

Additionally, Kuo says Apple will use a 6-element lens for the telephoto camera on the 2021 iPhones. This should help with sharpness and clarity, as evident from Apple switching to a 7P lens for the primary iPhone 12 camera last year. The analyst had previously claimed that the iPhone 13 series would feature an upgraded ultra-wide camera for better low-light performance.

For the 2022 iPhones, Apple will focus on further improving the telephoto lens and switch to a 7-element lens. The iPhone 14 series for 2022 is also expected to switch to a new “unibody lens design” that will help reduce the front camera module’s size. This month, Kuo had claimed that Apple could announce the high-end iPhone 14 series with a punch-hole display. He also believes that Apple will launch a 5G iPhone SE in 2022.

Other rumors surrounding the iPhone 13 series claim Apple will switch to a 120Hz LTPO display, use a faster 5G modem, always-on display, improved MagSafe, and a bigger battery. The entire iPhone 13 lineup is also expected to feature a LiDAR scanner for advanced AR capabilities.

What are your expectations from the 2021 iPhone 13 series and the 2022 iPhones? Drop a comment and let us know!