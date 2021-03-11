Report: 2023 iPhones Could Use Apple’s Own 5G Modem

A new report published today claims that Apple will start integrating its home-grown 5G modem on all the iPhones starting with the year 2023.

According to a report, published on MacRumors, Apple’s custom-designed 5G modem development is now in full force, and we can expect Apple to start integrating its own modem as early as the year 2023. The report is based on the information provided by renowned Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis and Thomas O’Malley.

It also highlights that the companies like Qorvo and Broadcom are likely to benefit from this partnership. Presumably, the modem Apple is developing is going to support both mm-Wave 5G and sub-6Ghz 5G networks. The report goes in-line with Fast Company’s comments claiming Apple is likely to develop its own 5G modem. Apple reportedly started its own 5G modem development after Intel exited the 5G business early in 2017. This business, like the other chips business from Apple, is also likely to go to its long term chip manufacturer TSMC.

Up until now, Apple has had relied on cellular modems from other companies like Qualcomm and Intel for its iPhones. The latest iPhone 12 series has a Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G modem. Even the upcoming iPhone 13 series is said to rely on the Snapdragon X60 modem from Qualcomm. It is said to further improve iPhone’s 5G performance. Apple, on another note, has already started hiring engineers for 6G networks.

What are your thoughts on Apple integrating its 5G modems on the 2023 iPhone lineup? What do you think about the current 5G performance on your iPhone? Let us know in the comments section below!