Another Leaks Shows Off AirPods 3 Design Before 23rd March Launch

Another leak has shown off AirPods 3 design, before its official announcement later this month. The renders are based on information provided by people in the supply chain.

Renders, shared by GizmoChina, claims to showcase the design of upcoming third-generation AirPods. The publication claims that the renders are based on the information provided by people in the supply chain. The design is very similar to the leaks shared by 52audio last month.

The report also claims that these renders are ‘likely the final version’ of the AirPods Apple will release during an event later this month. The design is in-line with the previous leaks. The render shows AirPods 3 whose design is very similar to the AirPods Pro, with a smaller stem. There are a few things that are still not very clear.

We don’t know if Apple will offer silicone tips with the upcoming AirPods 3. Leaks and rumors have all pointed in different directions, with some claiming that the AirPods 3 will ship with silicone ear tips. While the render shown above depicts otherwise. It might also happen that Apple might release two different versions of the AirPods 3, one with a higher price tag silicone ear tips, and the other with a lower price tag and no silicone ear tips. The reports also say that ‘there is also a possibility’ that the AirPods 3 might ship with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

Updated info from a reliable source 👇 Products that are ready: AirTags, iPad Pro, AirPods, Apple TV Take that however you’d like… — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 8, 2021

Reliable Apple leaker Jon Prosser claims that Apple will hold a March 23 event, where the company could announce a lot of products. Jon claims that the products like long-rumored AirTags, mini-LED iPad Pro, and even a new Apple TV could be announced at this event.

What are your thoughts on AirPods 3 design? Would you be interested in buying it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!