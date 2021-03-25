AirPods 3 Launch Nears as Production Gets Underway

Apple is gearing up to launch the third generation of its wildly popular in-ear earphones, the AirPods 3, as the reports claim that optical sensors of the AirPods 3 have entered the ‘production’ stage.

According to a new report published by Digitimes, Apple’s Taiwanese supplier ASE Technology has already started the production for the optical sensors that will be used in the next generation AirPods. Apple was earlier expected to announce AirPods 3 at the wrongly-reported 23rd March event until a late leak claimed that the Apple event is now expected to be held in April.

Even though we’re due an AirPods refresh, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that Apple won’t announce AirPods 3 before Q3 2021. The tipster earlier claimed that the new AirPods will be announced in H1 2021, along with the 12.9-inch Mini LED iPad Pro.

Leaks and rumors have suggested that AirPods 3 are going to get AirPods Pro treatment this time, with the in-ear earphones featuring a smaller stem and wide wireless charging case. Even though the third generation AirPods are getting some features from its costly brother, the earphones are not expected to feature ear tips or active noise cancellation.

One premium feature that the next-generation AirPods might feature is the Spatial Audio, first introduced with Apple’s over-the-ear earphones, AirPods Max. Up until now, we’ve seen a few renders and real-life images of Apple’s yet-to-be-announced in-ear earphones.

What are your expectations from the third-generation AirPods? Are you looking forward to buying them? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!