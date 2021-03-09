Apple AirPods Max Gets Firmware Update To 3C39

Today Apple has released a new firmware update for the premium AirPods Max. The 3C39 is the second firmware update for AirPods Max since its release in December last year.

AirPods Max was launched with 3C16 firmware, which is now replaced by 3C39 firmware. Typically Apple doesnt include a changelog for AirPods Max firmware update. In other words, we don’t know for sure what bugs are fixed. Recently AirPods Max owners had complained about battery issues, and perhaps the latest update fixes the same.

The firmware on AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max get updated automatically. However, you can connect the AirPods to iPhone or iPad to speed up the process and get early updates. Here is how you can check AirPods Max firmware.

Pair your AirPods Max with iPhone or iPad

Open Settings

Tap on General>About

Select AirPods

The firmware version is displayed.

Apple released the much-awaited premium AirPods Max in December last year. Priced at $549, it goes at loggerheads with well-known headphones from Bose, Sony and other premium brands. If you are planning to buy AirPods Max, then check out the best AirPods Max features. Apple’s ANC or Active Noise Cancellation does a great job in filtering out outside noise. Furthermore, you also get a Transparency Mode that lets you listen to music and also outside sounds.

AirPods Max also gets Apple’s Spatial Audio feature. It uses hardware like a gyroscope and accelerometer to track head movements and accordingly channelise the sound. At the heart of the matter lies an impressive 40mm dynamic drive alongside a dual neodymium ring magnet motor.