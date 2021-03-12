Renowned Apple Leaker Claims AirPods 3 Are ‘Ready to Ship’

In a new statement, renowned leaker claims that Apple’s upcoming AirPods 3 are ready to ship. He also says that previous generation AirPods will be discontinued later this month.

Proven Apple leaker Kang took to Chinese social media website Weibo to announce that Apple’s next-generation AirPods 3 are ‘ready to ship.’ Apple is widely rumored to announce its next-generation in-ear earphones at an event later this month. As a result of AirPods 3 introduction, he claims, the previous generation AirPods will be discontinued.

“Everyone is ready to ship the new AirPods shells. Just wait for the real machine to test it. No one knows that it was designed last year until the official announcement.”

AirPods 3 are expected to be a massive overhaul to the AirPods since its introduction. Just like AirPods Pro, AirPods 3 are expected to feature a smaller stem. They are also expected to feature AirPods Pro Max’s spatial audio. Even though it will likely feature a design similar to the Pro, it is not expected to feature Active Noise Cancellation.

Along with information about AirPods 3, Kang also shed some light on the upcoming mini LED iPad Pro. He claims that the upcoming 12.9-inch iPad Pro is ‘likely’ to outsell its 11-inch version. Adding to that, he also said that the bigger 12.9-inch iPad Pro could have ‘at least one exclusive feature’ compared to the 11-inch model.

The upcoming 12.9-inch iPad Pro is expected to be Apple’s first device with a mini LED display. Many leaks, however, have pointed out that only the bigger variant will be getting a different display, and not the smaller 11-inch one. They’re also expected to feature an improved version of Apple’s flagship chip, the A14X Bionic.

Updated info from a reliable source 👇 Products that are ready: AirTags, iPad Pro, AirPods, Apple TV Take that however you’d like… — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) March 8, 2021

Renowned Apple leaker Jon Prosser has also said that products like a new version of Apple TV, long-rumored AirTags, AirPods, and a new iPad Pro are ‘ready.’ It’s just a matter of time before Apple officially announces its event.

