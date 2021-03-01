Apple Could Announce Foldable iPhone With 7.5–8 Inch Display in 2023

Adding to today’s claims, popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that Apple could announce a foldable iPhone with a 7.5–8 inch display in 2023.

In an extensive report, today, popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that Apple plans to launch a foldable iPhone in 2023. The report highlights that a 2023 launch would be ‘dependent’ on Apple being able to solve “key technology and mass production issues” this year, suggesting that the research for a foldable iPhone is already in place.

Kuo says that the project has ‘not yet officially kicked off,’ suggesting that the project is still in the very early stages of development. A previous report from popular Apple leaker Jon Prosser claimed that Apple has pin downed a clamshell-style for the foldable iPhone, though the Ming-Chi Kuo’s claims say otherwise.

Some other reports about the foldable iPhone also claim that the 2023 foldable iPhone will feature Apple Pencil support. It is also said that LG Display is partnering with Apple to develop foldable displays.

Kuo, today, also shed some light on the features of the iPhone 13 lineup. He says that the entire iPhone 13 lineup will feature a smaller notch as compared to the iPhone 12 lineup. iPhone 13 Pro models are also expected to feature an adaptive LTPO 120Hz refresh rate displays, with the entire iPhone 13 lineup getting battery upgrades.

Our Take

Ming-Chi Kuo has a good track record of Apple leaks, and if the recent claims are to be believed, Apple is all set for a big decade. With a punch-hole iPhone coming next year, a foldable iPhone will not only boost sales for the company but will also be a boost to the company’s valuation.

What are your expectations from the foldable iPhone? Which folding design do you prefer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!