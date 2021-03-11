Apple Highlighting Best iPhone 12 Carrier Deals on Website

Apple has added a new “iPhone Carrier Offers” page to its website, where it is prominently highlighting the best iPhone 12 deals from various carriers.

Apple says that customers can “Save even more on the newest iPhone with the latest carrier deals.” It highlights that customers can save up to $700 with the carrier deals, though this will require them to trade in an eligible iPhone.

The deals are the same as what AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon offer on their websites. However, Apple will “guide” customers through the process and tell them exactly how much they will save.

The ‘iPhone Carrier Offers’ page is currently highlighting savings of up to $700 from AT&T towards an iPhone 12, up to $320 from T-Mobile/Sprint, and up to $440 from Verizon. Availing any of these deals will require you to trade-in your existing iPhone, though.

As a part of the trade-in process, you will receive a prepaid trade-in kit to send your iPhone back to Apple and to get the credit. For Verizon and T-Mobile, you can trade-in your device directly with Apple against your new iPhone purchase. For AT&T though, you will have to complete your trade-in with the carrier after purchasing the iPhone from Apple.

The page only contains deals for the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. For now, the page is only live in the United States.

➤ iPhone Carrier Offers