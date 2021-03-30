Apple’s Independent Repair Provider Program Now Available Globally

Apple today announced that it is expanding its Independent Repair Program to over 200 countries worldwide. With this expansion, the company’s Independent Repair program will be available in “nearly every country” where Apple products are sold.

The repair program provides third-party repair stores with access to genuine Apple parts, tools, repair guides, and more, thereby allowing them to deliver a proper repair job for their customers. Apple had expanded its independent repair program to Europe and Canada last year. In total, the company claims there are over 1,500 Independent Repair Provider locations across the US, Canada, and Europe. Apple had opened up its Independent Repair program to allow certified shops to work on out-of-warranty iPhones.

Apple notes that all repair providers that will join its Independent Repair Program will be given free training and the same genuine parts, tools, and repair manuals as Apple Authorized Service Providers. All the spare parts will be provided to these repair shops at the same price as Apple offers them to its AASPs. The program is also free to join for independent repair providers. They just need to qualify for the program by committing to having an Apple-certified technician for the repairs. The certification process is also free.

Apple’s Independent Repair Provider program will be available in the following countries in the coming weeks:

Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brazil, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Cook Islands, Fiji, Guam, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Laos, Macao, Malaysia, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Tonga, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Vanuatu, and Vietnam.

The program will then expand to other countries like China, Egypt, Mexico, Zambia, and Zimbabwe later this year.

You can find if a company is a part of the program by visiting Apple’s Repair Provider page.