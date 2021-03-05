Apple Says iOS 14.5 Does Not Let You Set a ‘Default’ Music Service

Apple has added an option to change the default music player in iOS 14.5 beta using Siri to Spotify or one of the many other music streaming apps out there. However, Apple has clarified that this feature is not letting users set a new default music app on their iPhone as initially reported in the media.

Starting with the first iOS 14.5 beta, if you ask Siri to play music on your iPhone, it will first ask you which music app you want to use. While it was already possible to ask Siri to play music on Spotify, Deezer, YouTube Music, etc., one needed to add the name of the streaming service at the end of the voice command.

In iOS 14.5, Siri will first ask you which music streaming you want to use to listen to music. Once you have specified your preference, Siri will automatically use that streaming service to play music going forward.

However, Apple has now clarified that this feature is not similar to “setting a default” music app on your iPhone. Instead, this feature is more about Siri becoming smarter and automatically adapting to your listening habits. Apple says that Siri may again ask you at some point which music streaming service you’d like to use despite making your preferences clear earlier.

The company also notes that there is no specific setting in iOS 14.5 from where you can change the default music app as one can do with email and browser apps.

If you use only one app for listening to music, podcasts, and audiobooks, this audio app feature is as good as setting a default music player on your iPhone. However, if you use another app for audiobooks or podcasts, this can end up confusing Siri and it may ask you about your preferred music app frequently.

Apple has been criticized by Spotify for its anti-competitive behavior and giving an unfair advantage to its own apps and services. It was believed that the addition of this new feature from Apple was a way to avoid regulatory scrutiny. However, the company has given a completely different spin to it.