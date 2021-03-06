Apple Gives a Look Inside the Apple Fitness+ Studio

Apple has given Men’s Health a virtual tour at the 23,000 sq. foot, three-story Fitness+ studio where all the Apple Fitness+ videos are shot. The virtual tour was led by Apple’s senior director of fitness for health technology, Jay Blahnik.

The studio’s interior is typical Apple: everything white, wood accents everywhere, and gracious use of glass. There are lots of screens everywhere across the studio as well. They show what is going on in the studio. There is a quote right outside the studio door, which is changed every month, with team members having the option to select a quote every month.

“We want these workouts to be magical. We’re creating a piece of art, a piece of inspiration, a piece of motivation,” says Blahnik. “Many people might not think about the importance of lighting a cycling class differently than a yoga class, but we think it makes a difference.”

Apple uses an array of seven cameras and three trainers for recording Fitness+ videos. The cameras are mounted on a robotic arm which allows for smooth movement. There’s also an array of bulbs at the top throwing warm, inviting light on the trainers. Blahnik notes that the studio has been built to allow shooting from all angles and so that the right angle can be shown at the right time.

Apple has also put a lot of thought into the data shown on the Apple Watch and the big screen you are watching the workouts on. Depending on the workouts, Apple will show the timer or the maximum heart rate, which are useful metrics to see during a HIIT workout. Such metrics can also act as a motivator during intense workouts. These metrics will automatically change depending on what part of the exercise routine you are in.

The fitness studio also includes a rehearsal room where trainers can plan and co-ordinate their workouts before they jump into the studio and start recording videos. The rehearsal room is similar to the actual studio featuring wooden floors and walls and sliding glass doors.

There’s a control room in the studio where a team of three people direct the workouts, control the lights and camera, etc.

Apple Fitness+ is available for $9.99/month or $79.99/year. The service launched on December 14 last year. The service is tied closely with the Apple Watch as it relies on integrating personal metrics like heart rate, calories burnt, etc in every workout.