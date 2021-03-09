Kuo: Apple’s Mixed Reality Headset to Feature 15 Cameras for ‘Innovative Biometrics’

TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Apple’s upcoming mixed reality headset will feature 15 optical cameras. Out of these, eight camera modules will be used for see-through AR experiences, and six modules will be used for “innovative biometrics.” The one remaining camera module will be used for environmental detection.

Apple will largely be sourcing the 15 camera modules from its long-time supplier Largan. The analyst has claimed that Apple will launch its mixed reality headset in 2022, followed by AR glasses in 2025. The mixed reality headset will be portable in nature and come with its own computing power and storage. Current prototypes being tested inside Apple weigh around 200 to 300gms, though the final production unit could end up being much lighter at 100-200gms.

Kuo has high hopes with Apple’s mixed reality headset. He believes the company’s AR/VR headset will be the lightest in the market when it first launches. It will also provide a more “immersive experience that is significantly better than existing VR products.” The analyst expects Apple to price the headset at around $1,000.

Apple will have three phases for its mixed reality headset. The first involves launching a “helmet type” prototype by 2022. This will be followed by a glass-type headset by 2025 and then a contact lens-based MR headset by 2030-2040. The first headset will be focused on delivering AR and VR experience, while the glass-based and contact lens-based headsets will focus more on AR applications. Apple is expected to use Sony micro-OLED displays for its mixed reality headset.

While Apple plans to launch a glass-type mixed reality headset in 2025, it has no prototype for this headset yet. The glasses will provide an “optical see-through AR experience” and will be positioned as a “mobile” product from Apple. In another note, Kuo also revealed some details about the 2022 and 2023 iPhones claiming Apple will improve the telephoto camera on these devices.