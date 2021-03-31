Apple’s Mixed Reality Headset Could Launch in the ‘Next Several Months’

A new report from Bloomberg claims that Apple will launch its long-rumored mixed reality headset in the “next several months.” The report also claims that Apple will try to keep the event, where it will announce its mixed reality headset, an in-person event.

Apple, yesterday, announced that it will be holding WWDC 2021 from June 7 to June 11. This year’s WWDC is also taking in an all-online format, with Apple showcasing pre-recorded videos to announce major updates to all of its operating systems, including iOS 15, macOS 12, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15 during the WWDC 2021 keynote.

Bloomberg has now reported that Apple will introduce its Mixed Reality headset, its first major new device since 2015, sometime in the “next several months.” The report also says that Apple would want to announce such an important product at an in-person event.

“If possible, Apple won’t want to make such a critical announcement at an online event. It wants employees, the media, its partners and developers in the room.”

Apple last held an in-person event in September of 2019, where the company announced its iPhone 11 series. Since then, all of its events have been held digitally due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A lot about Apple’s upcoming mixed reality headset has leaked in the past. Apple’s mixed reality headset is said to feature 15 cameras for ‘innovative biometrics.’ The headset is even expected to feature two 8K displays and iris recognition technology. The headset is said to be priced around $1000.

Our Take

While the virtual events from Apple have given us a look at Apple campus we never imagined we could, the company would most likely want media and developers to come to its events in the future. And with Apple planning to announce such an important product of future pipeline, the company would want maximized coverage, and try to get most eyeballs on it.

Are you excited about Apple entering a new gadget category? Are you looking forward to Apple’s mixed reality headset? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!