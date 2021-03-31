Apple Announces New Energy Storage Project, Shares Efforts on Making Its Supply Chain Carbon Neutral by 2030

Today, Apple announced that over 110 of its manufacturing partners worldwide are moving to 100 percent renewable energy. Combined, these manufacturing partners will use nearly 8 gigawatts of clean energy for making Apple products.

This will lead to a reduction of over 15 million metric tons of CO2e annually, which Apple claims is equivalent to removing 3.4 million cars from the road each year. Apple is also investing in some renewable energy projects to cover some upstream emissions. It is also investing in a major energy storage project in California to create new renewable infrastructure solutions. This will be one of the largest battery projects in the US that will be capable of storing 240 megawatt-hours of energy. This will be good enough to power over 7,000 homes for one day.

“We are firmly committed to helping our suppliers become carbon neutral by 2030 and are thrilled that companies who’ve joined us span industries and countries around the world, including Germany, China, the US, India, and France,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president for Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives. “In a year like no other, Apple continued to work with a global network of colleagues, companies, and advocates to help make our environmental efforts and everything we do a force for good in people’s lives — and to work alongside the communities most impacted by climate change.”

Apple itself has been carbon neutral since 2018, with the company setting a goal to ensure that its entire business, including its suppliers and manufacturing partners, also becomes carbon neutral by 2030. The company says that with this new commitment, every Apple device sold in 2030 will have a net-zero climate impact.

Apple also boasts in its announcement that due to its clean energy initiative, its carbon footprint has reduced by over 40 percent, and it has avoided more than 15 million metric tons of emissions.