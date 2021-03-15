Apple Releases New AirPods Pro and iPhone 12 Ads

Apple has released two new ads on YouTube, one promoting the Ceramic Shield glass on the iPhone 12 series and another promoting the AirPods Pro.

The AirPods Pro ad titled “Jump” highlights the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Transparency features of the earbuds. The song playing in the video is Young Franco’s “Fallin’ Apart.” Apple has dropped this new ad among rumors that it will launch the third-gen AirPods with design improvements but sans ANC on March 23.

The iPhone 12 ad titled “Cook” shows a chef using his iPhone 12 extensively while cooking. The phone’s dust and water-resistance capabilities, along with the Ceramic Shield glass, are extensively tested during the process. It is dropped face down multiple times, with flour and other ingredients being splashed on it as well.

The iPhone 12 series features IP68 certification making it dust and water-resistant for up to 30 minutes in up to 6m of water. It also features Ceramic Shield panels at the front and rear, which Apple boldly claims is “tougher than any smartphone glass.” Durability tests have shown that Ceramic Shield is more durable than previous glass panels used on iPhones and can better survive drops.