Apple Could Soon Let You Install Only Security Updates on iPhone

A hidden code included with today’s iOS 14.5 beta 4 suggests that Apple could soon let you install only the security part of an update on your iPhone.

A new report published today claims that the latest iOS 14.5 beta has a hidden code which suggests that Apple is working on a new way to deliver security updates on iOS.

Currently, Apple doesn’t allow you to install the security update separately. The company pushes out the security fixes with the whole update and if you don’t install the whole update, the security fixes are also not installed. For older devices, running iOS 12 or older, the company doesn’t provide security fixes at all.

However, all of this could change soon. A new section added to the ‘Software Update’ section in the settings reveals a install security updates toggle on iPhones and iPad. With this, users would be able to install only the security part of the update. The report also highlights a bizarre implementation of the feature.

The new code found in iOS 14.5 also mentions that once you download a specific update, such as a security update, you may need to delete it before installing another available iOS update.

The report does say that there’s no know-how of how Apple plans to implement the feature. One example of such an update might be when iOS 15 is released, with the company giving an option to install only the security fixes of the update. Last week, Apple released iOS 14.4.1 security update which included a critical WebKit-related bug fix.

Our Take

The new update implementation could benefit a lot of older Apple devices that don’t receive the full iOS update. With the day and age of many security risks being reported every day, the feature could end up saving a lot of older Apple devices from cyber attacks. Apple has a similar implementation on macOS, with the company delivering separate security updates along with the full macOS update so that users can get security patches and bug fixes without having to install the latest macOS version available.

What are your thoughts on this feature? Would you like a separate option to install security updates only? Let us know in the comments section below!