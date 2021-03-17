Unreleased Apple Silicon iMac Leaked in Xcode Crash Logs

Apple stopped discontinued its Intel chips based iMac Pro last week, and now a developer has reportedly found the existence of an ARM-based iMac in an Xcode crash log.

First spotted by the developer Dennis Oberhoff, the crash report of his macOS application DraftCloud indicated that his app was running an iMac with an ARM processor. Apple, currently, does not sell an iMac powered by ARM chipset, which suggests that the app was running an unreleased iMac with an Apple Silicon processor.

It was later confirmed by 9to5Mac, that the app crashed on a device with ARM64 architecture, and its ‘device family’ was iMac. Apple, generally, cleans up its crash report before sending it to the developer, so no information about unreleased device leaks. Nothing major information, other than the confirmation of the existence of an ARM iMac, has been revealed through the crash logs.

Look what just leaked through the Xcode Crashreporter for macOS. iMac – ARM64 🙂 pic.twitter.com/tPr4mYhYvU — Dennis (@DocterD) March 17, 2021

Apple has reportedly been working on a redesigned iMac for quite some time now. Back in February, Mark Gurman reported that we’ll be getting a major overhaul of the iMac in 2021. He described the redesign as “one of the biggest visual updates to any Apple product this year.”

New iMacs are expected to feature a design similar to the Apple Pro XDR display, with a flat back. The display will reportedly get an iPad Pro-inspired redesign with rounded edges. The new computer is also expected to be available in new colors, including space gray, silver, rose gold, green, and sky blue. And yes, the new iMac is also expected to feature a more powerful version of Apple’s M1 chip.

There’s no information on when Apple could release its new ARM-based iMacs. The product was reported to launch alongside the long-rumored AirTags later this month, but it seems like that the Apple event has been postponed to the month of April. Would we see next-generation iMacs at an event next month? Only time is to tell.

What are your expectations from ARM iMacs? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!