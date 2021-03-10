Report: Two New Apple Silicon MacBooks Could Enter Mass Production in Second Half of 2021

A new report, published today, claims that Apple is planning two new Apple Silicon MacBook for this year’s end. The report highlights that the company is targeting the second half of 2021 for its mass production.

According to a new report, published by Nikkei Asia, claims that Apple is targeting the second half of 2021 for the mass production of its new Apple Silicon MacBooks. This report goes in line with Ming-Chi Kuo’s claim that Apple will introduce redesigned 16-inch and 14-inch MacBooks in Q3 2021.

Apple was earlier targeting the period of May-June for mass production of its next-generation MacBooks but it seems like the date has been pushed further. There’s no report on why the date has been pushed, but it seems like the new MacBooks haven’t yet passed Apple’s quality checks. This may mean that we’ll get the new MacBook Pro only in November, like last year.

“Meanwhile, Apple has rescheduled plans to begin mass producing two new MacBook laptops in the second half of the year, from the previous schedule of May or June, Nikkei has learned. The two MacBooks will be powered by the Apple Silicon processor as part of a two-year transition away from longtime supplier Intel’s microprocessors.”

Apple announced its first generation of M1 MacBooks late last year, as a part of its two-year transition from Intel chips. The redesigned 16-inch MacBook Pro is expected to feature a bright mini-LED display and slim bezels. According to renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is also expected to integrate an SD card and an HDMI slot in the new MacBooks. Upcoming MacBooks could also feature MagSafe charging.

