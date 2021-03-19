Apple Stops Signing iOS 14.4, Downgrading from iOS 14.4.1 No Longer Possible

Following the release of iOS 14.4.1 and iPadOS 14.4.1 earlier this month, Apple has stopped signing iOS 14.4 and iPadOS 14.4. This, essentially, means that you can no longer install iOS 14.4, or any earlier version of iOS if you’ve already updated your iPhone to iOS 14.4.1.

iOS 14.4.1 was released earlier this month, after Apple patched a critical WebKit vulnerability with the update. According to Apple, the vulnerability patched in Safari’s engine could have led to malicious code execution through web content. Apple patched this exploit on all of its operating systems, as the company rolled out macOS 11.2.3 and watchOS 7.3.2, along with iPadOS and iOS updates.

Most of the users tend to downgrade their iPhones to jailbreak them. Sadly, no jailbreak tool has been released for iOS 14.4. Checkra1n and Unc0ver released their jailbreak tools a while back, but those only work on iPhones running iOS14 to iOS 14.3, and that too only on certain iPhones.

iOS 14.4 didn’t bring a lot of features with it, but brought a number of important bug fixes to the iOS operating system. The update fixed the keyboard lag users experienced in the iMessage app. The update also fixed the image artifacts issue found on the iPhone 12 series. If you’re looking to read more about iOS 14.4, you can read about all the changes in iOS 14.4 here.

If you’re having some problems with iOS 14.4.1, you can try to rest your iPhone. If you don’t want to reset your iPhone, you can try installing iOS 14.5 beta on your iPhone. But before you install iOS 14.5 on your iPhone, keep in mind that the beta software are designed for developers, and you may experience some issues with it.

Have you installed iOS 14.4.1 and iPadOS 14.4.1 on your iPhone and iPad? Are you still looking forward to jailbreaking your iPhone running iOS 14.4? Let us know in the comments section below!