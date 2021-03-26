Apple Watch ‘Explorer Edition’ With Rugged Casing for Extreme Sports Could Launch This Year

Apple is reportedly working on launching an Apple Watch aimed at athletes. This version of the smartwatch will feature a rugged casing to ensure it can easily survive harsh conditions.

Reportedly, Apple is considering launching such an Apple Watch variant in 2021 or 2022. This is not the first time that Apple has considered launching a rugged variant of the Apple Watch. When the smartwatch was first launched in 2015, Apple had considered launching a new model then itself to attract athletes.

Insiders at Apple have dubbed this rugged version of the Apple Watch as “Explorer Edition.” If Apple does go ahead with the variant this time, it will live alongside other Apple Watch variants like the Apple Watch SE and Nike edition. The rugged casing will ensure the smartwatch will be better equipped to survive harsh conditions and rough terrains similar to Casio’s G-Shock watches.

Like other rugged watches, the Apple Watch ‘Explorer Edition’ could also feature a rubberized exterior. At the moment, the company’s plans related to this rugged Apple Watch variant are not yet final, and there’s a possibility the product’s launched shelved.

Apple is also working on new swim-tracking features for the Apple Watch, though it is unclear what they are. The company will likely unveil them when it announces watchOS 8 at WWDC 2021 later this year. Apple is expected to introduce a redesigned Apple Watch Series 7 with glucose monitoring.

Our Take

The current Apple Watch is also dust and water-resistant up to 50m, which is among the best for smartwatches. However, its aluminum/steel/titanium casing cannot withstand harsh terrains and easily show scratches from dings and drops. For that, most athletes end up using a rugged case on the watch. A rugged Apple Watch variant could end up being an alternative for such users who also end up buying watches from Garmin or Casio for this reason.