Avoid the Dreaded Dead Battery with this Powerful Power Bank

As the world starts to open up again, we’ve got to get used to making sure our iPhones stay powered up as we’re out and about. If you are ready to finally get out of the house and go on an adventure, but want to make sure your smartphone stays powered up the whole time, a power bank is the perfect solution. If you’re looking for a dependable charging option, the Crave PowerPack 2: 50,000mAh Battery Charger is available now in the iPhone Hacks Deals Hub for $189.99, 24% off the usual price of $249.

Whether you’re heading out on vacation or just for a day trip, this power bank is portable and perfect for powering up all your gadgets. It comes equipped with 4-ports with universal compatibility for all your USB-C powered laptops, smartphones, tablets, and mobile devices. You’ll be able to get things powered back up to full capacity super quickly thanks to the 50,000mAh power bank. And it has two PD ports and two QC 3.0 ports to let you charge four things at once, so you won’t miss a beat when you’re on the go.

Get the Crave PowerPack 2: 50,000mAh Battery Charger available in the iPhone Hacks Deals Hub today for $189.99.

Prices subject to change.