The Best iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 Jailbreak Tweaks You Must Try

The release of Unc0ver jailbreak for iOS 14 – iOS 4.3 for iPhone 12, iPhone 11, and other devices has led to a barrage of activity in the jailbreaking community. Many new jailbreak tweaks have been released for iOS 14 – iOS 14.3, while other popular jailbreak tweaks have been updated to support iPhone 12 and iOS 14. Check out the best iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 jailbreak tweaks that you must try on your iPhone.

There are plenty of jailbreak tweaks compatible with iOS 14 – iOS 14.3, but the ones listed below let you customize your iPhone as per your liking, add new features to it, remove some iOS annoyances, and more. There’s a reason why you should try out all the iOS 14 jailbreak tweaks listed below. If you have not already, you can jailbreak your iPhone running iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 using Unc0ver jailbreak.

Best iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 Jailbreak Tweaks for iPhone

1. Cylinder Reborn

Apple gave the iPhone home screen a big revamp in iOS 14 by adding home screen widget support. If you want to further spice up your iPhone’s home screen, you can use the Cylinder Reborn jailbreak tweak. A ‘reborn’ version of the original Cylinder tweak, this one adds scrolling icon animations and page swipe animations to further spice up your iPhone’s home screen.

➤ Download (Chariz Repo)

2. EasyDialer14

The lack of T9 Dialing on the iPhone even after all these years is a puzzling omission. If you also miss T9 Dialing or have just not experienced it yet, I will strongly recommend you try the EasyDialerT9 tweak. This will add T9 dialing to the Phone app on your iPhone, allowing you to search and call contacts right from the dialer quickly.

The tweak can also replace the native dialer app with a custom one, which looks a bit more modern and has a sleeker look.

➤ Download (BigBoss Repo)

3. Springtomize

If you are jailbreaking your iPhone to customize it, then Springtomize is a must-have tweak for you. This jailbreak tweak packs a plethora of customization options that will let you tweak every aspect of iOS 14 as per your liking. Some notable features of Springtomize include the ability to increase the rows and size of home screen icons, tweaking system animations, and more.

You can even set up Profiles to have different configurations for different situations.

➤ Download (Packix Repo)

4. Grupi

Grupi fixes one of the biggest annoyances with iOS 14’s lock screen by grouping notifications. It does so with a unique pill-shaped approach that will make your lock screen more usable and give it a sleek look as well. It also has a custom dark mode and adds a shallow blur to the lock screen to give it a stunning look.

➤ Download (Packix Repo, $1.99)

5. DoubleToday

Apart from support for home screen widgets, Apple also added an App Library page to iPhones with the iOS 14 update. As the name suggests, the DoubleToday widget replaces the App Library with another Today widget view.

➤ Download (Packix Repo)

6. Hestia

One of the issues with jailbreaking your iPhone nowadays is that many apps might stop working since they feature jailbreak detection. You can use the Hestia tweak to bypass jailbreak detection in apps. The good thing about this tweak is that it does not require one to disable tweak injection as well.

➤ Download (Packix Repo)

7. Snapper 2

This is a tweak that truly shows just how powerful jailbreaking your iPhone can be. In a nutshell, using the tweak, you can “crop a portion of the screen and keep it floating on the screen.”

It basically lets you take floating screenshots that can come in useful in many scenarios, especially on the iPhone, since it lacks advanced multitasking features. You can even pin a floating screenshot on the display to reference it when needed quickly.

➤ Download (Packix Repo, $3)

8. CarBridge

CarBridge will enhance the CarPlay experience in your car by allowing you to open any app on your iPhone. It will basically mirror your iPhone’s display in a UI similar to CarPlay to your car’s head unit, so you can directly launch apps and do much more. You can also hide CarPlay apps that you don’t use to free up home screen space.

At $9.99, CarBridge is definitely an expensive tweak, though.

➤ Download (Packix Repo, $9.99)

9. DLEasy

This tweak will let you download and share images from YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and other social media apps. It also lets you import audio files and music from WhatsApp and YouTube to the default Music app.

➤ Download (Packix Repo, $1.99)

10. Playour

Playour lets you customize the Now Playing widget on your iPhone as per your liking. You can customize the widget’s appearance on the lock screen by tweaking its transparency levels, various widget colors, and more.

➤ Download (Packix Repo, $1.99)

11. Keyboard Accio

If you use multiple keyboards on your iPhone and frequently switch between them, this tweak is a must-have for you. It remaps the “global” key to switch between the first and second input methods. There’s support for third-party keyboards as well so you can use Gboard, SwiftKey, or any other keyboard of your choice without any worries.

➤ Download (Big Boss)

12. Filza

File management has improved leaps and bounds on the iPhone since Apple first introduced the Files app in iOS 11. However, there are still a lot of limitations, which power users might are likely going to find frustrating. This is where the popular jailbreak tweak Filza comes in.

It makes managing files on a jailbroken iPhone a breeze offering you the same set of features and functionality that you would find in a file manager on your PC.

Below is a look at some of the key features of Filza:

– File viewers: Media player, Hex editor, Text editor, SQLite Editor, IPA Installer, DEB Installer, Web viewer, Terminal

– SQLite Editor was design for large query, works well with over 100k+ rows in results

– Execute shell scripts and applications just few tap

– Cloud services: Dropbox, Box, Google Drive, WebDAV, FTP, SFTP

– Supports SMB (Windows File Sharing)

– Search files and folders easily

– Powerful files copy/move design, just few taps

– Download normal/html file with easy way: copy html link to Pasteboard, and paste it to the destination folder

– Manage Music library easily: import/export/delete/rename … just do same as normal files

– Explore files in list view mode or grid view mode, with thumbnail

– Compress zip file, decompress zip/7z/rar/tar/tar.gz/gz …

– Install and extract DEB/IPA file, view DEB/IPA file information

– Black theme and white theme, custom folder icon, file extension icon

➤ Download (Big Boss)

Read: iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 Compatible Jailbreak Tweaks

Some other iOS 14 jailbreak tweaks that are worth checking out:

JellyFish

Complications

Axon

Accent

Color Flow 5

HomePlus Beta

HideDots

iCleaner

Gravitation

Gesto

Status Viz

Shylabels

Runaway

Dark Keys

Screenshot Actions

Goji

PasscodeText

What are some of your favorite jailbreak tweaks for iOS 14 – iOS 14.3? Drop a comment and let us know!