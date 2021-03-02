Caviar Unveils iPad Pro Encrusted with 1KG of Gold, Sayings by Tim Cook and Steve Jobs

Caviar is known for its outlandish iPhone designs. The company offers a range of custom iPhones, including a gold-finished iPhone 12 and a Tesla Cybertruck inspired iPhone 11. The latest from Caviar is a custom iPad Pro in which the Apple logo is swapped for a prominent Apple Tree finished in gold.

The background is made out of applewood and is called iPad Pro Grand Apple. You can choose between iPad Pro 11 or iPad Pro 12.9 across different variants. As you might have already guessed, the iPad Pro Grand Apple doesn’t come cheap. It is priced at a whopping $184,310, and for this price, you get 1KG of 18 karat gold. Furthermore, the gold is shaped as an Apple tree planted in a field of ‘Wisdom.’

Caviar has also managed to squeeze in a couple of quotes from Steve Jobs and Tim Cook. It includes Steve Jobs’s “Have the courage to follow your heart and intuition” and also Tim Cooks’s “Let your joy be in your journey, not in some distant goal.” Sayings are visible only when you look closely enough.

Interestingly Caviar has also tossed in 81 natural diamonds of 3mm diameter, all of which are growing out of the Apple tree. To reiterate, the iPad Pro Grand Apple features an Apple tree growing out of wisdom with diamonds as fruits and Steve Jobs sayings as roots.

If you have a couple of grands to spend, then the Diamond Apple collection is available for iPhone and iPad Pro as well. Here you get a dark background and a double electroplated golden apple tree. Lastly, there is a Gold Apple collection on offer for iPhones and iPads. These cost ‘only’ $6000 and features the Applewood alongside electrocuted plate while skipping on Diamonds.