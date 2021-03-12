Chrome Will Now Consume Less RAM On Your Mac

Google recently rolled out Chrome 89 for Windows, Mac, Linux, and other platforms, with some major changes. In a blog post, the Chrome team at Google has highlighted how memory efficient Chrome has become on macOS with the recent updates.

Chrome is known to be a resource hogger consuming precious RAM and CPU cycles across all platforms. However, the Chrome team has been working behind the scenes on reducing the browser’s memory footprint.

On Windows, Chrome 89 brings memory savings of up to 22% in the browser process, 8% in the renderer, and 3% in the GPU. Along with the massive memory savings, the browser’s responsiveness has improved by up to 9%. The Chrome team has achieved this by using their own advanced memory allocator that’s optimized for low allocation latency and space efficiency: PartitionAlloc.

Chrome is also getting smarter about memory allocation. The browser can now reclaim up to 100MiB per tab by discarding memory that’s not being used by the foreground tab. On some sites, it can translate into savings of as much as 20%.

On macOS specifically, Chrome is also shrinking its memory usage for background tabs leading to savings of up to 8%. In some cases, this leads to a reduction in RAM usage by as much as 1 GiB. Lastly, by analyzing the data collected from tab throttling, Chrome has seen an improvement of up to 65% on Apple’s Energy Impact score for tabs in the background. Ultimately, the team notes that these improvements will keep “your Mac cooler and those fans quiet.”

Our Take

Given how much of a resource-hog Chrome is, such memory improvements are always welcome. While they might not make Chrome as efficient as Safari, the former still offers a better web browsing experience thanks to its better responsiveness and stability.

Do you use Chrome as the default browser on your Mac? Or do you stick to Safari because of its lightweight nature? Please drop a comment and let us know!