Deal: M1 MacBook Pro Discounted by $150, AirPods Pro by $50

Amazon is back with some amazing discounts on the AirPods Pro, iPad Pro, and more for the weekend. It has also discounted the M1 Macs by as much as $150 along with other Intel-based Macs.

AirPods Pro

This weekend, Amazon has discounted the AirPods Pro by $50 to just $199. While not the lowest, this is still a deal that you should not hesitate to pull the trigger on. The earbuds were usually discounted by $20-$30 over the last month, so this is a much better deal than what you were getting before.

AirPods

The regular AirPods with charging case have also been discounted by $50. This brings their price down to $149. The variant without the wireless charging case sees a slightly lower $40 discount meaning you can pick one up for $119.

Do remember that Apple is likely to release the third-gen. AirPods later this month, after which the existing AirPods are likely to be discounted even further.

iPad Air

The 10.9-inch tablet is discounted to its lowest-ever price on Amazon right now. However, this biggest discount is only available on the 256GB Wi-Fi only variant. The 64GB Wi-Fi-only iPad Air is listed for only $559, $30 off its retail price. You can purchase the 256GB storage variant for $679.99 post a $69 discount.

iPad Pro

Selected variants of the 11-inch iPad Pro are discounted by $50 on Amazon. The base 128GB 11-inch iPad Pro is not in stock. One can purchase the 256GB 11-inch iPad Pro variant for $849 after a $50 discount.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro sees a bigger discount, with selected models discounted by as much as $100. The base 128GB Wi-Fi model is discounted by $50 to $949 as a part of this deal.

MacBook Pro

The 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro sees a very hefty $150 discount on Amazon. The base variant usually retails for $1,299, but you can currently purchase it for $1,149. The higher 512GB storage variant also sees a similar $100 discount and can be purchased for $1,349.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro sees a bigger and more compelling discount on Amazon. The base 6-core Core i7 variant with 512GB SSD and Radeon Pro 5300M is discounted by $214 to $2,185. The more powerful Core i9 variant with 1TB SSD sees a bigger and more attractive $300 discount, bringing its price down to $2499. This deal is better than what we usually see, so make sure to pull the trigger on it.

Mac mini

The M1 Mac mini is discounted by $50 for the base 256GB variant. Post discount, you can get it for $649. The 512GB storage variant sees a bigger $70 discount to $829.

iMac

The 27-inch 3.1GHz and 3.3GHz Core i5 Intel iMac is discounted by as much as $150 on Amazon. Both models come with 8GB RAM and a Radeon Pro 5300 GPU.

If you find a better deal on any of the Apple products mentioned above, drop a comment and let us know about it!

