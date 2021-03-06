Deals: AirPods Pro for $199, M1 MacBook Pro Discounted by $100, More

Posted by Rajesh Pandey on Mar 06, 2021 in Deals
Apple iPad Pro 2020

Amazon is back with some pretty sweet deals on various Apple products for the weekend. The retailer has also discounted the iPad Air to its lowest-ever price, with selected iPad Pro models discounted by $50-$100.

The deals on M1 Macs and even the AirPods Pro are excellent and worth pulling the trigger on.

AirPods Pro

This weekend, Amazon has discounted the AirPods Pro by $50 to just $199. While not the lowest, this is still a deal that you should not hesitate to pull the trigger on. The earbuds were usually discounted by $20-$30 over the last month, so this is a much better deal than what you were getting before.

AirPods

The regular AirPods with charging case have also been discounted by $50. This brings their price down to $149. The variant without the wireless charging case sees a slightly lower $40 discount meaning you can pick one up for $119.

AirPods First 10 Things to Do

iPad Air

The 10.9-inch tablet is discounted to its lowest-ever price on Amazon right now. However, this biggest discount is only available on the 256GB Wi-Fi only variant. The 64GB Wi-Fi-only iPad Air is listed for only $559, $30 off its retail price. You can purchase the 256GB storage variant for $579.99 post a $69 discount.

iPad Pro

Selected variants of the 11-inch iPad Pro are discounted by $50 on Amazon. This discount is not available on the base 128GB Wi-Fi only variant, though. The 256GB variant can be purchased for $849 after a $50 discount.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro sees a bigger discount, with selected models discounted by as much as $100. The base 128GB Wi-Fi model is discounted by $50 to $949 as a part of this deal.

MacBook Pro

The 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro is discounted by $100 on Amazon right now. The base variant usually retails for $1,299, but you can currently purchase it for $1,199. The higher 512GB storage variant also sees a similar $100 discount.

M1 MacBook Air

The 16-inch MacBook Pro sees a bigger and more compelling discount on Amazon. The base 6-core Core i7 variant with 512GB SSD and Radeon Pro 5300M is discounted by $214 to $2,185. The more powerful Core i9 variant with 1TB SSD sees a bigger and more attractive $300 discount, bringing its price down to $2499. This deal is better than what we usually see, so make sure to pull the trigger on it.

Apple Watch Series 6

Selected Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) variants are discounted by $69 on Amazon right now. You will also get a free subscription to Apple Fitness+ for three months as a part of the package, translating into another $30 savings.

There are no notable deals on the Apple Watch SE and the Apple Watch Series 3 this weekend.

If you find a better deal on any of the Apple products mentioned above, drop a comment and let us know about it!

