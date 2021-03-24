Deals: Save $150 on M1 MacBook Pro, $80 on Apple Watch Series 6, More

Haven’t hopped on the M1 MacBook train yet? Check out the latest deals on the latest Apple products from Amazon, and save big. The deals get you up to $150 off on Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Pro, $80 on Apple Watch Series 6, and $80 off on the M1 Mac Mini.

13-inch M1 MacBook Pro

M1 MacBook Pro is available at the lowest price since its announcement. The deal slashes off a whopping $150 from the M1 MacBook Pro’s original price bringing it down to $1,149.99, from the original price of $1,299.00. The deal is available on the Silver variant of the MacBook Pro, and Amazon is even shipping it within 1-2 days.

M1 Mac Mini

Apple’s small desktop computer also sees a cut in today’s deals. Mac mini with Apple’s own M1 chip and 512GB SSD storage is available at an attractive price of $849.99, $50 off its launch price. Don’t want 512GB of storage? M1 Mac mini with 256GB SSD also sees a $30 cut, bringing down its price to $669.99.

Still confused about buying an M1 Mac? Check out this M1 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro review roundup.

Apple Watch Series 6

Amazon is offering attractive discounts on the latest Apple Watch Series 6 models as well. Apple Watch Series 6 is available at a starting price of $349, $50 off its launch price. Some Apple Watch GPS+Cellular models with higher-end stainless steel band are available at a price cut of $80.

Note: We may earn a commission for purchases from the links above, which helps us keep the site running.