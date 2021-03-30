Download WWDC 2021 Wallpapers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Apple today announced that it will be holding WWDC 2021 from June 7 to June 11. Can’t wait until Apple kicks off its keynote? Show your excitement by downloading WWDC 2021 wallpapers here.

Just like last year, WWDC 2021 will be held in an online format, with Apple showcasing pre-recorded videos. Apple is expected to announce major updates to all of its operating systems, including iOS 15, macOS 12, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15 during the WWDC 2021 keynote.

With Apple encrypting a secret Apple Glass message in the event’s announcement, WWDC 2021 may turn out to be one of the biggest Apple events in recent years. Until the event arrives though, a Twitter user has created some excellent WWDC 2021 inspired wallpapers that you can download and use on your iPhone, Apple Watch, or Mac to help contain your excitement.

Download:

Credits to Apple Lab for creating these awesome wallpapers!