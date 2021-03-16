DuckDuckGo Says Google ‘Spying’ on Users After App Privacy Labels Go Live

DuckDuckGo, the privacy-focused search engine, has called out Google for spying on iPhone users after the latter updated the Chrome and Google app with App Privacy labels.

Google has taken its own sweet time in updating the listing of its apps on the App Store with App Privacy labels. While App Privacy labels on the iOS App Store came into effect in late December, Google only got around to adding the relevant information to its app listings from February. At one point, rumors even started circulating that Google was delaying updating its iOS apps. It wanted to delay the adoption of App Privacy labels for as long as possible.

DuckDuckGo has now highlighted the same thing in its tweet along with a comparison image. While DuckDuckGo does not collect any user information for its iPhone browser, Google collects location, search history, browsing history, usage data, and more. There’s a ton of other data collected for analytical purposes as well.

DuckDuckGo claims that Google is “spying on users” and that building a great web browser or search engine app does not require one to collect so much data.

After months of stalling, Google finally revealed how much personal data they collect in Chrome and the Google app. No wonder they wanted to hide it.

⁰

Spying on users has nothing to do with building a great web browser or search engine. We would know (our app is both in one). pic.twitter.com/lJBbLTjMuu — DuckDuckGo (@DuckDuckGo) March 15, 2021

Since Apple does not list its own apps on the iOS App Store, it has launched a website with App Privacy labels for all its apps. Compared to Chrome, Safari on iPhone collects only a limited amount of user data. If you value your privacy, the comparison image posted by DuckDuckGo will definitely concern you.

Will you switch to DuckDuckGo as your primary browser on the iPhone after going through the data that Chrome and Google’s search app collect about you? Drop a comment and let us know!