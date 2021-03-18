Facebook Now Supports Security Keys on iPhone

Facebook has announced support for physical security keys for iOS. The new feature offers a robust additional layer of security for Facebook users. The security key is available for all Facebook users.

Since 2017, people on Facebook have been able to use physical security keys to log into their accounts on desktop to better protect their information from malicious hackers. Starting today, you can set up two-factor authentication and log into Facebook on iOS and Android mobile devices using a security key — available to anyone in the world.

Typically 2FA authentication uses the second form of verification like SMS or a login code. However, security keys are hardware-based authentication and need to be inserted into the device. Security keys offer better protection against phishing attacks, data breaches and other types of vulnerabilities. Unlike traditional 2FA, login is not possible even if your credentials are hacked. A physical key is a must.

Physical security keys — which can be small enough to fit on your keychain — notify you each time someone tries accessing your Facebook account from a browser or mobile device we don’t recognize. We ask you to confirm it’s you with your key, which attackers don’t have.

Facebook “encourages” politicians, journalist and other targets to use a physical key. This will help increase security irrespective of the device being used. Facebook is not producing the security keys. However, anyone can buy it directly from the companies and use it with the iPhone. Furthermore, the security key can be plugged directly into the iPhone or connected via Bluetooth. Here is how you can set up Facebook 2FA with a security key.