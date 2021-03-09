This Is How Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12 Could Look Like

Leaker Jon Prosser has shared the MagSafe battery pack’s first renders for the iPhone 12 series, though he is uncertain if Apple will release the product to the public.

Rumors of the MagSafe battery pack first popped up after the first iOS 14.5 beta dropped. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman then detailed that while Apple is working on a MagSafe battery pack for the iPhone 12 series, there’s no guarantee that it will release it to the public.

He reported that some of the battery pack prototypes have a rubber exterior, though there were variants with other build materials. Prosser claims the high-end MagSafe battery pack prototype features an aluminum build with a high-quality plastic finish. The sides will feature exposed aluminum, with the front and back making use of plastic.

The lower-end prototypes feature a silicone-based exterior. As per the leaker sources, the MagSafe power back will not feature reverse wireless charging. He is also unsure if Apple will actually release the charging pack to the public as it is currently facing overheating issues with it.

Rumors also pointed to the MagSafe battery pack feature reverse wireless charging, but Prosser says that’s unlikely to happen due to overheating issues. If Apple does indeed plan to launch a MagSafe battery pack for the iPhone 12 series, it could make its debut at the company’s rumored March 23 event.

What are your expectations from Apple’s MagSafe battery pack for iPhone 12? Have you used a MagSafe accessory yet? Which one do you like the most? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!