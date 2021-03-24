How to Get an iPhone 12 for Free

If you missed out on the opportunity of buying the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro during the holiday period, look no more. AT&T and Verizon are still offering great deals and offers on the iPhone 12 series. If you take advantage of the deals, you can effectively get the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro for free. All you need to do is get a new connection or trading in an old device.

Currently, deals and offers on the iPhone 12 are available across all major U.S. carriers. You can go to the retail store of any of the carriers mentioned below, and ask for discounts. Do note that all of the promotions mentioned below are also applicable on all of Apple’s 5G smartphones — iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

How to Get an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro for Free

Verizon

Verizon is offering one of the best deals on iPhone 12 right now. The carrier is offering exciting deals to both existing Verizon customers and non-existing customers. However, as you might have expected, the deals are much better for non-Verizon customers.

On top of the normal trade-in value, Verizon is offering up to an additional $250 switching bonus to the new customers. The carrier is currently offering up to $750 off an iPhone 12 for trading-in an older device. Stacking up the two offers, you can get yourself an iPhone 12 for free, plus some additional credits to waive off some of the bills.

➤ Verizon Offer

Verizon is also promoting its ‘buy-one-get-one free’ promotion. Under this offer, you get $800 bill credits (which are distributed over a period of 24 months) making the second iPhone 12 device free, essentially. To be eligible for this offer, you need to purchase the first iPhone 12 and open a new line with Verizon’s unlimited plan. The unlimited plans at Verizon range from $35-$90 per month.

➤ Verizon Buy One Get One Offer

Existing Verizon customers, though they cannot get an iPhone 12 for free, can trade-in their old smartphones and get a maximum of $440 in credit towards the purchase of an iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 Pro Max, bringing down their effective cost to $560 and $660 respectively (for the base model).

T-Mobile

T-Mobile is also offering attractive discounts on Apple’s latest flagship smartphones. New T-Mobile customers can get up to $830 off on buying a new iPhone 12 by starting a new line or porting their existing number to the T-Mobile network, and trading in an eligible device (iPhone 8 and up). $830 is reimbursed in the form of bill credits and is distributed over the course of 24 months.

Existing T-Mobile customers can also trade-in their old smartphone, in exchange for bill credits for your new iPhone 12, but the bill credits for existing customers are capped at $415.

➤ T-Mobile Offer

AT&T

AT&T is offering exciting deals to both existing and non-existing AT&T customers. Customers can get up to $700 off (in the form of bill credits) an iPhone 12 when trading in an iPhone 8 or newer. Customers will also need to sign up for AT&T’s new Unlimited plans. Though the catch here is that the $700 bill credits are distributed over 30 months, unlike 24 months with the other two.

➤ AT&T Offer

Have you bought an iPhone 12 yet? Which out of the four one do you like the most? Are you looking forward to buying an iPhone 12 this summer? Let us know in the comments section below!