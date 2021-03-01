Instagram Takes on Clubhouse with new Live Room Feature

Instagram has launched a new “Live Room” feature that allows up to four people to live simultaneously. In other words, four users can go live together, and the stream output will feature all the users on the same screen. Instagram is also prepping up new audio features.

The new feature is expected to help brands create better content and collaborations. Instagram says the new “Live Room” feature will open up new streams of revenue for businesses and individual users. For instance, one could host a fundraiser or a live shopping event on Instagram. Furthermore, the feature seems to make a lot of sense during this pandemic.

Live Rooms also gives creators even more ways to build a business and earn money. We recently announced that Live viewers could purchase badges for their favorite creators to show their love. With Live Rooms, viewers can buy badges for the hosts and use other interactive features like Shopping and Live Fundraisers. We’re also exploring more interactive tools such as offering moderator controls and audio features that will be available in the coming months.

How to use the Instagram Live Room feature?

Hosting an Instagram Live Room feature is pretty straightforward. Follow the steps below to start your first Instagram Live Room session and before that, make sure you have installed the latest version of the app.

Swipe left and tap on the Live camera button.

Add a title and Tap on the Rooms icon.

Add your guests (The people whom you want to go live with)

You will also get notified when others want to go live with your

Once the session starts, you will remain at the top of the screen.

Instagram lets you add guests even after starting a Live session.

Instagram’s new feature rivals apps like Clubhouse. Even Twitter is testing a live room feature called Spaces that allows multiple participants can go live with only audio.