Intel Continues to Take Potshots at M1 Mac with a Dedicated Comparison Website

It seems like Intel is not done taking potshots at Apple’s M1 just yet. The chipmaker recently roped in “I’m a Mac” actor Justin Long for its new advertisement series. Now Intel has turned up the heat by launching a dedicated website comparing Apple’s M1 chip with Intel.

The website highlights how Apple has allegedly performed the tests to suit its narrative. It includes multiple sections aiming to show Intel chips aresuperior to M1 Mac. Intel highlights how Mac M1 seemingly misses features like Touch Screen and high resolution 4K displays. Furthermore, the website points out that PC supports three external displays while the Mac can support only one.

In the real-world, a PC with an 11th Gen Intel® Core™ mobile processor offers users more and we’ve got real research and test results that prove it. Many Apple M1 claims don’t translate to real-world usage and appear questionable. When compared to a PC with the 11th Gen Intel® Core™ mobile processor, the M1 MacBook features just don’t stack up.

Intel disputes Apple’s claim of 18-hour battery life on the M1 Mac. The company says Apple has turned down the brightness d to 150nits. Then they run a parity test on Acer Swift 5 with Intel Core i7 processor and arrive at nearly the same battery backup.

We ran a parity test with an M1 Mac against an Acer Swift 5 with an Intel Core i7 processor. We didn’t change the test to win, we changed it to make it real. The truth is that both systems delivered roughly the same 10hr battery life.

Our Take

Intel seems to be hell-bent on claiming superiority over Apple’s M1 Chip. Sadly all they are doing is releasing campaigns solely meant to claim the upper hand over M1 Chip. Just last month, Intel released benchmarks showing how Intel chips outperformed M1 Mac. We hope Intel stops being petty with such ad campaigns and instead works on a chipset that could outperform the M1 chip. Want to know more? Checkout Intel’s website.