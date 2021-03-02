iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 Unc0ver 6.0.1 Jailbreak Released with Bug Fixes and Stability Improvements

The team behind the Unc0ver jailbreak has released the first update to their iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 jailbreak fixing a number of bugs and issues. Unc0ver 6.0.1 also brings some performance improvements that should speed up the jailbreaking process.

If you have already jailbroken your iPhone running iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 using Unc0ver and everything is working fine, there’s no need to update to the latest release. However, if you are facing some reliability issues, updating to Unc0ver 6.0.1 might fix the issues for good.

Below is the full change-log of Unc0ver 6.0.1:

Fix loading launch scripts on iOS 14

Fix disable tweaks switch

Fix stability and reliability problems on iOS 14

Fix some jailbreak apps crashing on launch on iOS 14

To update Unc0ver on your jailbroken iPhone, simply download and install the latest Unc0ver IPA on your device. You can download the latest IPA from Unc0ver.dev. Then, proceed to jailbreak your device again for the changes to take effect.

If you are still facing issues while trying to jailbreak your iPhone using Unc0ver, check out this guide on how to fix some common Unc0ver iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 jailbreak issues.

Unc0ver supports all iPhones and iPad running iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 starting from the iPhone 6s to the iPhone 12 series. If you have not already, you can follow our guide on how to jailbreak your iPhone running iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 using Unc0ver. After that, make sure to check out some of the best iOS 14 – iOS 14.3 jailbreak tweaks and Cydia sources.