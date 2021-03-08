Apple Releases iOS 14.4.1 Update With Security Fixes

Apple today released iOS 14.4.1 to the general public. The update brings minor security fixes to the iOS operating system.

Apple today released a minor update to iOS 14. Dubbed iOS 14.4.1, the update brings in ‘important’ security fixes to the iPhone, as per Apple. The update fixes a critical Webkit vulnerability. There are not any other changes in the update according to Apple. Official release notes for the iOS 14.4.1 read:

“This update provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.”

The download isn’t yet available via OTA, though we expect it to be available very soon. To install the update on your iPhone, head over to Settings -> General -> Software Update. Apple has updated all the operating systems with the ‘important security fix’ today. The company has also rolled out macOS 11.2.3 and watchOS 7.3.2 to the general public.

Apple is expected to release iOS 14.5 update later this month, supposedly at the March 23rd event. iOS 14.5 will bring the much-needed features to the operating system. It brings features like unlocking the iPhone with the Apple Watch. Along with the new unlocking technique, the iOS 14.5 update also brings in App Tracking Transparency, which was supposed to debut alongside iOS 14.

Have you installed iOS 14.4.1 on your iPhone yet? Did you notice any changes that we haven’t listed? Let us know in the comments section below!