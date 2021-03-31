iOS 14.5 Beta 6 Introduces Battery Recalibration Tool for iPhone, New Siri Voices

Apple released iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 Beta 6 to developers today. The update introduces a new battery recalibration tool for iPhone, and also brings in two new Siri voices that are available in English.

iOS 14.5 is in itself one of the biggest updates to iOS 14 since its launch. The update brings a plethora of features to iOS, including an ability to unlock the iPhone using an Apple Watch, and Apple’s long-awaited App Tracking Transparency. The beta build released today introduces two new features to iOS 14.5.

Battery Recalibration Tool

First is the new battery recalibration tool for iPhones. This feature will let users recalibrate the device’s internal battery when it’s not performing as expected. Apple says the feature will let users address the problem of “inaccurate estimates of battery health.” The feature is only available for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max for now.

Apple support has already updated its support page about the new battery health features. Apple notes:

“Recalibration of maximum capacity and peak performance capability happens during regular charge cycles, and this process might take a few weeks. The displayed maximum capacity percentage will not change during recalibration. When recalibration is complete, maximum capacity percentage and peak performance capability are updated. The recalibration message will also be removed, indicating that the process is complete.”

New Siri Voices

So the new Siri voices… pic.twitter.com/erUm3XoCTW — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) March 31, 2021

iOS 14.5 Beta 6 also adds two new Siri voices to the operating system. Apple says the two new voices will add more diversity in speech sound and pattern and is the latest effort of the company’s continued commitment towards diversity and inclusion. In a statement to TechCrunch, Apple said:

“We’re excited to introduce two new ‌Siri‌ voices for English speakers and the option for ‌Siri‌ users to select the voice they want when they set up their device. This is a continuation of Apple’s long-standing commitment to diversity and inclusion, and products and services that are designed to better reflect the diversity of the world we live in.”

The two new voices use the source’s talent recordings which then run through Apple’s Neural Engine to make the voice flow more organically.” iOS 14.5 Beta also introduces a new “‌Siri‌ Voice” option in the “Siri & Search” settings. The “Accent” label has now been changed to “Variety,” and there’s no longer a “Gender” selection.

Siri doesn’t default to a female voice now, and the users will now be prompted to select a voice when setting up the iPhone for the first time. Apple says iOS 14.5 will be released to the public sometime in the Spring.

