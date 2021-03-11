iOS 14.5 Beta 3 Brings ‘Silence Unknown Caller’ Feature to the Forefront with a New Prompt

For the first time, Apple introduced the Silence Unknown Callers feature on iOS 13. The feature automatically silences calls from an unknown number and redirects them to voicemail. However, the Recents list will still show the number.

Apple recently released the iOS 14.5 beta 3 and has added a new “Silence Unknown Calls” prompt. The notifications for the Silence Unknown Callers feature now appears in the front and centre. Whenever you open Recent List, a new popup will show up. It reads “Silence unwanted calls” and describes the feature as “reduce interruptions from unknown callers by sending calls directly to voicemail.”

iPhone users can tap the prompt to “Turn on Call Silencing.” With this feature iPhone will only ring for “incoming calls from your contacts, people you’ve called and Siri Suggestions.” iOS 14.5 beta 3 is currently available for developers and public beta testers.

Despite measures taken by the carrier and government authorities, there is no denying that spam calls are rising. Features like Silence Unknown Callers will help you block spam calls and reclaim time spent dealing with unknown calls. Furthermore, it will also save you from scammers who call and try to fleece you out of your money in one way or another.

iOS 14.5 comes with a bunch of new and exciting features. The Find My App features an Items Tab that can track third-party items and item trackers. Apple has also added a few improvements geared towards upcoming AirTags. iOS 14.5 Beta 3 also hints at a new Apple Card sharing feature. This allows Apple Card users to add family members and share their credit limit. Check out all the new features iOS 14.5 Beta 3 has to offer.