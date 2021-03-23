iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 Beta 5 Download Available Now

Apple today released the Beta 5 build of iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 to developers. It also released the fifth beta of macOS Big Sur 11.3 and watchOS 7.4 to developers.

The biggest highlight of iOS 14.5 is that it adds a way to unlock iPhones with Face ID via Apple Watch. The use of face masks has made using Face ID frustrating so this is a welcome addition from Apple. Other changes in iOS 14.5 beta include support for PS5 and Xbox S/X controllers, 200+ new emoji, green tint fix, and more. On iPhone 12 units, the iOS 14.5 update will enable dual-SIM 5G support meaning you will be able to connect to two 5G networks simultaneously.

iOS 14.5 Beta and iPadOS 14.5 Beta 5 can be downloaded on compatible iPhones and iPads that are registered to test the developer beta builds. The updates can be downloaded via the OTA (over the air) method or from the Apple Developer Center. We would advise you not to install the developer beta builds of iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 on your devices if they’re your primary devices or if they’re mission-critical for development or work.

The public beta of iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 Beta 5 should also be available within the next 24 hours. Apple also released the fifth beta of tvOS 14.5 to developers.

If you find any new changes in the fifth beta of iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5, drop a comment and let us know!