iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 Beta 6 Download Available Now

Apple has released the sixth build of iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 to developers today. The latest beta build comes just a week after the fifth beta of the OS was released.

The biggest highlight of iOS 14.5 is that it adds a way to unlock iPhones with Face ID via Apple Watch. The use of face masks has made using Face ID frustrating so this is a welcome addition from Apple. Other changes in iOS 14.5 beta include support for PS5 and Xbox S/X controllers, 200+ new emoji, green tint fix, and more. On iPhone 12 units, the iOS 14.5 update will enable dual-SIM 5G support meaning you will be able to connect to two 5G networks simultaneously.

iOS 14.5 Beta and iPadOS 14.5 Beta 6 can be downloaded on compatible iPhones and iPads that are registered to test the developer beta builds. The updates can be downloaded via the OTA (over the air) method or from the Apple Developer Center. We would advise you not to install the developer beta builds of iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 on your devices if they’re your primary devices or if they’re mission-critical for development or work.

Users on the public beta channel should also get an update within the next 24 hours. Apple usually does not usually release six beta builds of point releases and the company was expected to release the Release Candidate build of the OS this week. Alongside the sixth beta of iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5, Apple has also released the sixth beta of macOS 11.3 and tvOS 14.5 to developers.

If you find any new changes in the latest release of iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5, drop a comment and let us know!