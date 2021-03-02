iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 Beta 3 Download Available Now

Apple, today, released the third beta of iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 to the developers. This beta comes in two weeks after the release of the second iOS 14.5 beta with bug fixes and enhancements, as the final release nears.

iOS 14.5 is the biggest update to iOS 14. It introduces a much-needed feature of unlocking the iPhone with the Apple Watch. Along with the new unlocking technique, the new update also brings in App Tracking Transparency, which was supposed to debut alongside iOS 14. Apple is expected to debut the stable version of the updates in March alongside some new hardware products.

Read: What’s New in iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 beta 2

If you happen to have an iOS developer account, iOS 14.5 beta 3 can now be installed by going into Settings -> General -> Software Update. The updates can also be downloaded via the Apple Developer Center. iOS 14.5 is the biggest update to iOS 14. We would advise you not to install the developer beta builds of iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 on your devices if they’re your primary devices or if they’re mission-critical for development or work.

Public beta of both the builds should also be available within 24 hours. Alongside the iOS 14.5 beta, Apple also seeded macOS 11.3 beta to the developers today. The update brings bug fixes to the operating system as Apple prepares to launch it sometime in the month of March.

Have you installed iOS 14.5 beta 3 on your iPhone yet? Let us know if you notice any major changes in the comments section below!

Update: It seems like Apple hasn’t rolled out the Over The Air (OTA) update just yet. The download is now available through Apple Developer Center though. We’ll update this article as and when the update is available via Settings.

Update 2: Apple has removed the third betas of iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 from its Developer Center. Both of the updates were never available via OTA. Right now, it isn’t clear why Apple has pulled the update.

Update 3: iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 beta 3 are now available through the OTA update.